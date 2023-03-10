    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration Last Date, Apply at admissions.cusat.ac.in

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Cochin University of Science and Technology will close the CUSAT CAT UG, PG Registration window today - March  10, 2023.  Candidates must note that the window closes for registrations without a late fee. Those completing the registration and application process from March 11 to 15, 2023 will have to submit a late fee along with the registration fee. 

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 UG, PG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 20 and May 1, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the CUSAT CAT 2023 UG, and PG registrations will be able to download the admit card from April 18, 2023, onwards. 

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration and application is also provided below. 

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

    How to Register for CUSAT CAT 2023

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website of CUSAT. Eligible candidates interested in applying can follow the steps provided below to complete the registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT CAT 

    Step 2: Click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 4: Login to complete the CUSAT applications

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the registration fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    CUSAT CAT MBA Registrations 2023

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration process for the MBA entrance exams will close on April 30, 2023. Candidates must note that applications for the MBA entrance exams will be accepted with a late fee until May 3, 2023. 

