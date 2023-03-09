    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at admissions.cusat.ac.in

    CUSAT CAT 2023 registration and application process to close tomorrow. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registrations through the link given here.

    Updated: Mar 9, 2023 17:34 IST
    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations Close Tomorrow
    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registrations: Cochin University of Science and Technology will close the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations tomorrow - March 10, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration and application form can complete the same through the link available on the official website. 

    Students must note that the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration window will be open until March 15, 2023, with a late fee for the UG and PG courses. 

    CUSAT CAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 30 and May 1, 2023. The admit card for CUSAT CAT 2023 will be available from April 18 to May 1, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 exams can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registrations without a late fee. 

    The CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 registrations through the direct link available here. 

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

    Steps to Register for CUSAT CAT 2023

    The link for students to complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration process is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the CUSAT CAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the website

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the CUSAT registration link

    Step 4: Log in to fill out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

