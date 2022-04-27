Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 Declared, Check Delhi School Selection Status under EWS Category on edudel.nic.in

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022: Delhi EWS Admissions Result for the academic session 2022-23 has been declared officially today - 27th April 20222. According to the update, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government has declared the Delhi School EWS Admission Results 2022 in the form of the 1st Merit List which has been published today. The Delhi EWS Admission List 2022 has been published online and can be checked by directly logging onto the exam portal - edudel.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 is also provided below as well:

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Delhi EWS Admission Result Declared as Merit List

The Delhi Directorate of Education has declared the Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 in the form of Merit List which contains the names of the students and candidates who have been selected for admission process. The Education Department of Delhi has released a detailed list which contains information such as registration number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, guardian’s name, school ID, name of allotted school and class. Parents can check the selection status for Delhi School Admission under EWS Quota on the same list. After checking the list, parents are advised to reach out to the concerned school authorities to understand the formalities that are to be fulfilled as part of the admission process.

How to check Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the ease and convenience for the parents and students, the Delhi EWS Admission Result has been published online and made available digitally on the official website edudel.nic.in. To avoid facing any problems or challenges while accessing the Delhi EWS Admission Merit List, the detailed procedure has been explained in detail below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - edudel.nic.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - edudel.nic.in Step 2: Find and click on link for “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions” tab on Homepage

Step 2: Find and click on link for “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions” tab on Homepage Step 3: Locate and click on link for “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23"

Step 3: Locate and click on link for “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23" Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Step 5: Enter the registration number and date of birth and submit it

Step 5: Enter the registration number and date of birth and submit it Step 6: The admission merit list will be showcased, check your selection status

Step 6: The admission merit list will be showcased, check your selection status Step 7: Download the document and save it on your device for future reference

Following the completion of the EWS admission formalities for the candidates selected under the 1st list, the DoE will also release Delhi EWS Admission 2nd Merit List as well. The date for the second merit list will soon be updated by Delhi DoE on its official website - edudel.nic.in.

Also Read: Schools in Jharkhand advised to stop morning assembly, cultural activities and sports amidst COVID spike