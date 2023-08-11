Delhi govt bans use of mobile phone for school students in classrooms, check DoE advisory here

  1. Home
The Directorate of Education issued an advisory requesting parents to ensure that their children do not carry mobile phone to the school premises. Read DoE advisory here

Updated: Aug 11, 2023 18:02 IST
Delhi Schools: The Directorate of Education (DoE) informed students and parents that mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the classrooms of Delhi government and private schools for students. The schools have also been asked to make adequate arrangements for the safe custody of mobile phones using lockers or others system, where these can be deposited and returned to the students while leaving for home.

The DoE advisory states “Mobile phones should strictly not be allowed in the classrooms. Further, teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobiles during the teaching-learning activities.” This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

Directorate of Education, Delhi Advisory for schools 

The advisory released is also for the parents and teachers. It has been stated in the notice pdf that, “It can cause distractions in the learning process and can negatively impact academic performance, life satisfaction, face-to-face conversation quality, connection and closeness. Further, the incidents of bullying and harassment, transmission of explicit images photographing, recording or uploading inappropriate contents are also likely negatives that are detrimental to the social fabric as well as future of a child.” 

DoE Mobile Ban Advisory PDF 

Overuse of smartphones may result in depression or anxiety 

The notice also states that although a mobile phone is one of the most commonly used gadgets, overuse of smartphones can result in higher levels of depression, anxiety, social isolation, hyperactivity, hyper-tension, sleep loss and poor eyesight. 

Locker Facilities In Schools for students and teachers 

Teachers and other staff have also been asked to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place. If students bring mobile phones to school, school authorities should make arrangements to keep them in a locker etc., and return mobile phones to students after school. 

