Delhi Schools to remain closed during peak afternoon hours

Delhi School Timings: According to Delhi’s new plan, the schools will change the timings to reduce the impact of extreme heat during peak summers. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) made the plan and submitted it to the Centre previously. It also emphasises painting roofs in acquainted areas with white color to help keep the indoors chill.

The Education Department must ensure that the schools are not operating during peak hours (12.00 to 4.00 PM) when a heatwave is declared in the city. As per DDMA officials, the Nodal Officer, who will be given the duty of implementation of the heat action plan (HAP) is yet to be appointed.

Delhi Heatwaves Claimed thousand of lives between 1971-2019

Delhi remains one of the hottest cities and usually experiences heatwaves due to its large population and the large concentration of economically backward groups. Nowadays, heat waves are becoming more intense and occur frequently.

Between 1971 and 2019, India has reported a total of 706 heatwave incidents taking 17 thousand lives as per a paper written by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences together with scientist SS Ray, Kamaljit Ray, AP Dimri and RK Giri.

IIT Gandhinagar Predicts Worsening Heatwave Condition by 2100

According to a study done by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, India can witness a 30-fold increase in intense heat waves by 2100. Taking the business-as-usual into consideration, a 75-fold hike is anticipated. Delhi's Heat Action Plan relies on the Indian Metrological Department’s (IMD) heatwave predictions for the upcoming 7 days to issue heatwave alerts to the locals.

