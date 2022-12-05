Delhi University: Executive Council to decide on Dual Degree Programmes

DU Executive Council: Delhi University’s Executive Council will discuss the combined degree policy for students on December 8, 2022. The meeting will be held on allowing students to pursue two college degrees simultaneously as suggested in the National Education Policy 2020.

As per media reports, the University Grants Commission (UGC) formulated guidelines for combined degree policy in May. In October, the UGC requested all the universities to provide two academic degrees to students in physical mode.

Dual Degree Guidelines by UGC

According to the DU program, there will be a council held in accordance with the newly updated educational policy of 2020 on the condition that one degree does not overlap with the other. The policy also permits the students to pursue two full-time degrees one in regular mode and another in Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

However, ODL courses can only be pursued from UGC-approved universities/ institutions. Further, these NEP guidelines do not apply to Ph.D. programs. UGC added that these educational guidelines will not only create flexible curricular structures but also encourage students to study various combinations of disciplines at the same time.

Delhi University Curriculum

The DU Executive Council will introduce the second-semester syllabus for more than 40 undergraduate programs including BA, BCom, BSc, and others based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 in the faculty of arts, faculty of science, faculty of mathematical sciences, faculty of commerce and business studies, faculty of music and fine arts, faculty of applied social sciences and faculty of education respectively.

DU teacher's association had earlier condemned the university for not releasing the complete syllabus for undergraduate programs in advance. DU teachers further stated that it would be unfair for students to get into a program without receiving the full syllabus.

The council will also highlight “uniformity in teacher-student ratios”. According to the UGC announcement, there will be a fixed number of 60 students per classroom for all undergraduate programs and 50 students per classroom for postgraduate programs.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Registration To Start Soon, Check List of Top Engineering Entrance Exams, Apply in December