Delhi University to Launch 4 Year UG Programme, Know Curriculum, Structure, Framework Here

DU’s Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF): From this year onwards, the University of Delhi will implement the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) prescribed by NEP 2022. As per updates, the UGCF is a structure of four- years undergraduate programmes with multiple exit options and a system of earning credits. The highlight of DU’s Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) is it's student-centric framework. It has been structured keeping in mind the employability, research prospects, national interest as well as international standards.

Delhi University (DU) is the first central university to adopt Undergraduate Curriculum Framework. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) outlines 176 credits for a four-year honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year honours degree. For details, candidates can go through the UGCF's curriculum, structure, and framework Here

Important Features of Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)

In the new UGCF, students will get a wide opportunity to study subjects/ courses outside their stream. The University’s NEP Implementation Committee (NIC) recommended that the pre-existing undergraduate programmes - Honours and Programme - will continue with some few changes to the structure. The university, therefore, developed two structures with the distinction between an honours degree in a single discipline and a multidisciplinary degree.

The formats of both degrees will have multiple exit options, giving students the option to leave after the first, second, third or fourth year. Also, the certain number of credits specific to each exit option, which the student must secure.

Check UGCF Single-Discipline Programme’s Structure

Type of Award Stage of Exit Mandatory credits to be secured Undergraduate certificate in the field of study/discipline After successful completion of semester II 44 Undergraduate certificate in the field of study/discipline After successful completion of semester IV 88 Bachelor of (Field of Study) (Honours) Discipline eg. B.A. (Honours) History B.Sc. (Honours) Physics After successful completion of semester VI 132 Bachelor of (Field of Study/Discipline) (Honours with Research/Academic Projects/Entrepreneurship) Discipline After successful completion of semester VIII 176

Check UGCF Multidisciplinary Programme’s Structure

Type of Award Stage of Exit Mandatory credits to be secured Undergraduate certificate in the field of study/discipline After successful completion of semester II 44 Undergraduate certificate in the field of study/discipline After successful completion of semester IV 88 Bachelor of (Field of multidisciplinary courses of study) (for multiple core disciplines of study) eg. B.A. Social Science/Humanities, B.Sc. Life Sciences, B.Sc. Physical Sciences, B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, B.Com. After successful completion of semester VI 132 Bachelor of (Field of multidisciplinary courses of study) (Honours) eg. B.A. (Honours)/Social Science/Humanities, B.Sc. (Honours) Life Sciences, B.Sc. (Honours) Physical Sciences, B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematical Sciences After successful completion of semester VIII 176

What are the compulsory courses Under UGCF?

As per the authorities, all the students will have to study - Environmental Science and Sustainable Development courses I and II in the first and second years. They will also need to choose one of the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in the first two semesters.

The Additional Fourth Year’s Components in UGCF

In the two semesters of the fourth year, students will have to choose three elective courses either from a specific discipline they have chosen or others. The majority of the credits in the two semesters are from the dissertation or academic project/entrepreneurship, the choice remaining with the students.

The dissertation can be on a topic related either to a student’s Major or Minor. The structure makes a distinction between a dissertation and an academic project, with students who opt for the former getting the ‘Bachelor of Field of Study (Honours with Research) in (Discipline) degree such as B.Sc. (Honours with Research) Physics.

Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) Syllabus for Each Year

The university is processing the finalising of the syllabus of the first semester for the various programmes. As of now, students do not know which subjects they will study in the course of the four years yet. Thus, at the time of admission, students will only know the details of the first semester. The university will continue formulating the syllabus for the remaining semester. This has been criticised by elected members of the university’s standing committee.