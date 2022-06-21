DHSE Kerala 12th Results 2022: SAY Exams in July, Check Details here

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 HSE Results 2022 on the official website today - June 21, 2022. According to the data provided by the education minister V Sivankutty the total pass percentage recorded ha pass percentage of 83.87%

Candidates who have qualified the Kerala Plus 2 examinations will be eligible for higher education while those students who were unable to secure the required marks will be eligible to improve their scores through the SAY examinations.

Kerala SAY examinations are conducted by the board for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students can appear for the SAY/ Improvement examinations which will be conducted shortly for the Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary, Technical Higher Secondary and Art Higher Secondary sections.

According to the announcement made by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty the notification regarding the SAY examinations will be released soon. As per the details provided, the SAY Exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 25, 2022.

Kerala Plus 2 class 12 Results 2022 Statistics

Total Appeared - 3,61,091

Passed: 3,02,865

Pass Percentage 83.87%

Science Appeared - 1,79,153

Passed - 1,54,320

Pass percentage - 86.14%

Commerce Appeared: 1,08,955

Passed: 93,362

Pass Percentage - 85.69%

Arts Appeared- 72,983

Passed - 55,183

Pass Percentage - 75.61%

Also Read: Kerala 12th Result 2022 (Announced): 83.87% Students Pass, Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Pass Percentage Here