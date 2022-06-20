DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Kerala 12th Results to be Declared Tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting the minds of lakhs of students at ease, the DHSE Kerala has confirmed that Kerala Plus Two Results for Class 12 students will be declared tomorrow. Yes, on 21st June - Tuesday, DHSE Kerala 12th Results will be declared by the board for nearly 4 lakh students who have appeared for the exam this year. The Kerala Plus Two Exam 2022 was held from 30th March to 22nd April 2022 and it has taken Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala nearly two months to complete the evaluation process and announce the Kerala Class 12 Results 2022. Like every year, the Kerala Class 12 Results 2022 for Plus Two Exams will be announced online and made available to the students via the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Post official announcement, students will also be able to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2022 online via the link given below as well:

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

4.3 Lakh Students to Receive Class 12 Results

As per the details shared by the DHSE Kerala, a total of 4,33,325 students have appeared for the Plus Two exams which were held in March - April 2022. To ensure smooth conduct of the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exams 2022, the exam authority had set up 2005 examination centres inside and outside Kerala. Apart from regular students, around 31,332 candidates have also appeared for the exam at 389 centres in the Vocational Higher Secondary section. Furthermore, a total of 2005 chief superintendents, 4015 deputy chief superintendents and 22,139 invigilators were assigned to ensure that DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exams 2022 are conducted smoothly, with out any delays.

How to check Kerala Plus Two Results 2022 online?

With an aim to serve the Kerala Class 12 Results 2022 as quickly as possible to the students, the DHSE Kerala will be publishing them online via the official website. To check Kerala Plus Two Results 2022, students will need to log onto the official portal - keralaresults.nic.in. After logging onto the official website, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details asked on the website. After this, the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen with subject-wise marks for the students. Students can also download the Kerala Plus Two Results 2022 Scorecard from the official website and take a printout of the same for future reference.

