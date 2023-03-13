    DNB PDCET 2023: Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 16:50 IST
    DNB PDCET 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET). Interested candidates can apply for DNB PDCET 2023 on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

    According to the official notification, the last date to apply for DNB PDCET 2023 is March 30, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions. The DNB PDCET 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

    DNB PDCET 2023 Important Dates

    Event

    Date

    Registration Ends on 

    March 30, 2023, Till 11.55 pm

    Application Correction Window

    April 3 to 5, 2023

    Final and Selective Edit Window

    April 10 to 12, 2023

    Admit Card Release Date

    April 18, 2023,

    DNB PDCET 2023 Exam Date

    April 23, 2023

    Result Declaration

    By May 22, 2023,

    How to Apply for DNB PDCET 2023?

    Candidates who wish to register for DNP PDCET 2023 can visit the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on DNB PDCET from examinations section

    Step 3: Go to the applications link & click on Registration

    Step 4: Register with the required details

    Step 5: Now login with registered credentials and fill in the form

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take at least 2 printouts

