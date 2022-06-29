DU Academic Calendar 2022-23: Delhi University to begin Odd Semester from 20th July, Get Complete Details Here

DU Academic Calendar 2022-23: Delhi University released Delhi University Academic calendar 2022-23 on 28th June - Tuesday. The academic calendar shared by the university shares the key academic events and activities planned for students who are in their fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semesters. As per the Delhi University Academic Calendar 2022-23, the odd semester academics will begin from 20th July 2022 whereas the even semester will commence from 2nd January 2022. Complete details about DU Academic Calendar 2022-23 and other details provided therein can be found on the official website - du.ac.in.

Academic Calendar for V, VI, VII and VIII semesters.

DU Semester Exam 2022 Dates

With the academic calendar for Delhi University Academic Calendar 2022 issued, the university has also notified the tentative dates for the declaration of DU Semester Exam 2022. As per the calendar, theory exams for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters will be held from 30th November 2022. For November exam, students will be awarded preparation leave from 16th November 2022. On similar lines, theory exam for sixth and seventh semesters will be held from 11th May 2022 onwards.

Semester Exam Start Date 5th and 7th Semester Students 30th November 2022 6th and 8th Semester Students 11th May 2023

Delhi University Summer/Winter Break Dates Announced

According to the details shared by Delhi University, the varsity will announce winter break for students from 27th to 31st December 2022 while the Summer break for students will be from 27th May to 19th July 2023.

DU 2nd phase Internal Exam Registration Begins

With the release of Delhi University Academic Calendar 2022-23, the exam authority is also expected to begin registration process for 2nd phase internal exams from 29th June 2022. The 2nd Phase of Internal Exams are being held by Delhi University for students who were unable to appear for the regular exams held in May-June. Students can apply for the 2nd phase of internal exams from today on the official website--du.ac.in.

