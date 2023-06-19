DU Admission 2023: Over 97,000 UG Registrations Received, Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registration process for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. As per reports, until now the university has received a total of 97,643 applications for the UG programmes. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the undergraduate programmes can visit the official CSAS portal of Delhi University and submit the applications. It must be noted that the admissions to Delhi University UG courses are being conducted through the CUET UG 2023 scores.

DU launched the CSAS portal on June 14, 2023, for the UG and PG admissions. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams and wish to apply for admission to the colleges affiliated with Delhi University can visit the official website of DU CSAS to register for admissions.

Delhi University offers admissions in 78 undergraduate courses offered in the affiliated colleges along with 198 combination courses of the BA programme. This is the second year of Delhi University taking the CUET UG scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

DU UG Admission 2023: Registrations

the Delhi University undergraduate admission application process is conducted through the CUET UG 2023 scores. candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registrations for UG admissions.

Step 1: Visit the DU CSAS portal

Step 2: Click on UG Admissions

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the required details and complete the registrations

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission

DU CSAS UG Registrations - Click Here

Candidates must note that the registration process is conducted in the online mode only. After the registrations are complete, the university will release the cutoff lists for the admissions. Based on the cutoff list, students can apply ti the various affiliate colleges.

