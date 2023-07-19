DU Admission 2023: SC asks Delhi HC to Consider Minority Admission Plea by St. Stephens Delhi

Delhi University St. Stephens Admission 2023: Delhi University has commenced the admission process for undergraduate admissions. Admissions are being conducted for the undergraduate courses based on the CUET UG scores. As per the latest reports, the Supreme Court has allowed St. Stephens College Delhi to approach the Delhi High Court regarding the admission criteria plea filed by the college against Delhi University’s 2023 notification for admissions.

According to the notification released, all category students including those from minority communities are to be admitted for undergraduate courses only based on the marks obtained in the CUET UG exams.

DU Admissions for Minority Category

The college had appealed against the Delhi HC order from 2022 which prevented them from conducting interviews for non-Christian students. Christian students were admitted to St. Stephens based on the 85:15 formula under which 85% weightage is given to the CUET score while 15% is given to the interview conducted by the college.

According to the latest notification, however, it is mandatory for giving 100% weightage to CUET scores for admissions to minority quota students in institutions like St. Stephens.

Senior advocate A Maratipuram representing the college told SC that Delhi High Court had deferred the hearing for a writ petition challenging the University's notification due to certain findings which would affect the students belonging to the minority quota.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee representing Delhi University stated that the university does not have a problem if the matter is heard by the Delhi HC. The Supreme Court further clarified that Delhi HC can proceed with the hearing of the writ petition regarding the concern of admissions under the minority quota for the current academic year.

