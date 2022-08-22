DU Admissions 2022 from September, Applications to be released soon

DU Admissions 2022: The undergraduate admissions at Delhi University is expected to begin soon. According to recent media reports, the university has asked the interested candidates to keep their certificates and documents ready for the admission process to the undergraduate courses by August 31, 2022.

The admission announcement was made by officials after Delhi University announced that the admissions will be delayed due to the CUET Examinations getting postponed. Considering this it is expected that the Delhi University Admissions will be conducted from September 2022.

According to media reports, in a circular released by the University, DU will soon be releasing the online applications for the admissions to the UG programmes. Students interested in applying are required to make sure that all the certificates and documents are ready by August 31, 2022.

Delhi University will be releasing the merit list for admissions based on the CUET score of the students. Those who qualify for admissions will be required to register and apply for the undergraduate admissions. The details of students applying for the exams and their parents details must be as per the names mentioned in the school board qualifying certificate and the CUET UG 2022 applications. The last CUET 2022 exam will be conducted on august 30, 2022. The Phase 6 CUET exams will begin from August 24, 2022.

Before the implementation of the CUET Exams, Delhi University conducted admissions to the undergraduate programmes in its affiliate colleges based on the marks secured by students in their class 12 exams. A merit list would be released based on which the students would be called for admissions.

