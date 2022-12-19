DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant Seats Released at du.ac.in, Applications Begin Today

DU Special Spot Allocation 2022: Delhi University has released the Special Spot Round list of Vacant seats. Those who have not yet been allotted seats in the DU Admission Process 2022 can participate in the Special Spot Round to be conducted by the university.

According to the schedule available, candidates can apply for the Special Spot Allocation Round from today - December 19, 2022. According to the schedule, the link will be made live at 10 AM. the last date for candidates to complete the registrations for the Special Spot Allocation Round is December 20, 2022.

Delhi University Special Spot Round Allocation link will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the DU Special Spot Round Allocation Application through the link available below.

Schedule and list of vacant seats - Click Here

How to apply for DU Special Spot Allocation Round 2022

The link for students to apply for Delhi University Special Spot Allocation Round will be available on the official website. Candidates can check through the steps provided below to apply for the Special Spot Round 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Admission portal

Step 2: Click on the DU Special Spot Allocation Round Application link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the allocation application link

Step 4: Submit the required documents and the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

The Delhi University Spot Allocation List will be made available on the official website on December 22, 2022. Candidates who are allocated seats are required to “Accept” the Allocated seat by December 23, 2022, and Colleges will verify and approve the online applications by December 24, 2022. The last date for students to complete the admission princess to the allotted colleges is December 25, 2022.

