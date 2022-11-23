DU AECC Exams: Kerala MP Writes to Education Minister on Compulsory Test in Hindi

DU CTH Exam: Kerala MP A A Rahim demanded Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan removal of the Compulsory Test in Hindi (CTH) and instead provide the option of English language in the Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) exam for various undergraduate programs offered at Delhi University (DU).

Earlier there was an option for English in the AECC exam and currently, there is Hindi & Sanskrit available only to the students of fresh batches applying at DU as stated by A A Rahim in a letter. Moreover, MP A A Rahim also insists that Dharmendra Pradhan must order the DU authorities to offer optional courses in all scheduled languages.

As per the official ordinance released by Delhi University, registration for the AECC exam in Hindi has been made mandatory for all undergraduate students who have taken admissions in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Wrote to @Minister_Edu Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the compulsory test in Hindi in DU. Such moves in a central university are acts of #HindiImposition and an affront to the diversity of this country and should be strongly opposed. pic.twitter.com/Kf8eu0CjNe — A A Rahim (@AARahimdyfi) November 19, 2022

Overview of MP Letter to Union Education Minister:

MP A A Rahim further asserted that DU is a central university funded by the Govt of India and a multitude of students across the nation are pursuing their degrees from Delhi University. To conclude, DU should be a place where the diversity of students is respected and there must not be a restrictive set of policies imposed upon DU students by making Hindi compulsory in the AECC exam.

The decision of having a compulsory test in Hindi as a condition for receiving a degree is none other than the rigid policy of Hindi imposition. Every student must have freedom in the AECC exam and the Hindi test should not be foisted upon the students of UG programs.

It is necessary that DU offers optional courses in various scheduled languages as this can embolden students to learn about the variety of Indian cultures. Such moves can provide students with the chance to know their country better and be a part of Delhi University in a manner that the University maintains inclusiveness and abates fears of Hindi language imposition.

