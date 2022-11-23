DU Approves proposal to Conduct PG Admissions through CUET PG 2023, Check Details Here

Delhi University in a recent announcement has mentioned that the university will be conducting admissions to the Post Graduate programmes through the CUET PG 2023 scores while the DUET PG Entrance Examination conducted in the previous years will be discontinued. The proposal for the same was approved by the Academic Council of Delhi University.

DU Admissions 2022: According to reports the proposal for the CUET exam scores to be considered for admissions was sent by a 10 Member DU Academic Council which was formed to suggest strategies for PG Admissions for the 2023-24 academic year.

At present Delhi University is conducting admissions for the students applying for the PG programmes directly through the scores of the DUET PG entrance exams and through the entrance exam based on merit. Candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree at DU are admitted directly for the PG programmes.

Admissions through Merit and Entrance

The DU Academic Council has also approved the recommendation of PG Admissions through CUET with half of the seats under merit-based admissions for students of the university. According to the proposal submitted the admissions will be conducted through a single window with the CUET scores taken into consideration from 2023-24. It must also be noted that a separate merit list will be prepared for students applying through CUET and for those belonging to the other category of candidates who previously used to appear in the postgraduate entrance test.

DU 2022 Admissions

Delhi University conducted the admissions to the Postgraduate programmes for the 2022 Academic year through the CUET scores. A few of the postgraduate courses offered by the university conducted admissions through the CUET PG entrance scores.

Also Read: IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Window to close Tomorrow, Apply at iift.nta.nic.in