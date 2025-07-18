Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU CSAS Admission 2025: First Allocation List Tomorrow; Check Expected Cut Off, UG Courses

DU CSAS Admission 2025: The Delhi University (DU) CSAS UG 2025 first allocation list will be released tomorrow, July 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM on the official admission website ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Applicants can view their assigned college and program by logging in with their CUET UG application number and password. In order to move on with the admissions process, applicants must accept their seats and pay the cost by the deadlines.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 13:58 IST
DU CSAS Admission 2025
DU CSAS Admission 2025: The CSAS UG 2025 first allocation list will be released by Delhi University tomorrow via the official DU admissions website. Candidates can view the list of colleges that have been assigned to them based on their added preferences. To finish the admissions process, candidates must keep up with the DU CSAS UG 2025 schedule.

How To Check DU CSAS UG 2025 First Allocation List?

  • To view the allocation details, go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the official DU CSAS admission portal.

  • Find the "First Allocation List 2025" or comparable link on the homepage and click on it.

  • In the resulting login window, enter your CUET UG application number and password.

  • To see your designated college and program on your dashboard, enter your login information.

  • Verify all the information, including your name, college, and assigned course.

  • Download the allocation list, store it for later use, and adhere to the additional guidelines for approval.

DU CSAS UG 2025 Key Dates

Candidates can check the table given below to know the important upcoming events for DU admission 2025:

DU CSAS UG Admission Events

DU CSAS UG Admission Dates

Declaration of First DU 2025 CSAS Allocation List

19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 21-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)

College to Verify and Approve the online applications

19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 22-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)

Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates

23-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)

Display of vacant seats on Candidate Dashboard

24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)

Window to Re-order Higher Preference

24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 25-Jul-2025 (04:59)

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation

28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)

DU CSAS Admission 2025: Expected Cut Off

The CUET DU 2025 cut-off will likely continue to be highly difficult, especially for well-liked courses and top colleges. According to trends, candidates in the general category hoping to get into elite schools like SRCC, Hindu, or LSR may find that a score above 700 (out of 800 for pertinent topics) or a 95+ percentile is a decent score. Cut-offs for highly sought-after courses like B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Economics, and B.A. (Hons) Political Science may even be higher than 750–790. In contrast to prior years, cut-offs for science courses may be marginally lower or somewhat stable. Reservation regulations, the number of applications, the difficulty of the CUET exam, and the total number of seats available are some of the factors that affect the cut-off. Candidates are advised to monitor the official DU CSAS portal for the precise cut-off lists, which are anticipated to be released soon.

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts at jkbopee.gov.in, Apply MBBS, BDS

 

Latest Education News