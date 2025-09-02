Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2025 Out — Admit Cards to Be Released Soon

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2025. As per the official notice, the bihar police exam 2025 will be conducted in December 2025 for 4361 vacancies. The Bihar Police Driver Exam will be conducted for subjects such as General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Motor Vehicle Act & Rules, Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Rules, and Road Signs, Vehicle Parts, Lubricants, Maintenance, and Common Mechanical Faults.

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The Bihar Police Driver Exam Date has been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. However, the exam date will get released later on the official website. Click on the direct link below to download the CSBC Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 Notice.