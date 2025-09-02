Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2025 Out — Admit Cards to Be Released Soon

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2025. As per the official notice, the bihar police exam 2025 will be conducted in December 2025 for 4361 vacancies. The Bihar Police Driver Exam will be conducted for subjects such as General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Motor Vehicle Act & Rules, Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Rules, and Road Signs, Vehicle Parts, Lubricants, Maintenance, and Common Mechanical Faults.
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
The Bihar Police Driver Exam Date has been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. However, the exam date will get released later on the official website. Click on the direct link below to download the CSBC Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 Notice.
|
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025
Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025
CSBC will release the BIhar Police Driver City Slip 2025 on its official website. The city slip will get released 10 days before the exam. The city slip will contain the details, such as allotted exam city, date, and shift timing This slip is important for planning travel and accommodation, especially for outstation candidates, as it specifies the exam venue location.
Bihar Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2025
After the release of the city intimation slip, CSBC will release the Bihar Police Constable Driver Admit 2025 whose link will get activated 3-4 days before the exam. Candidates must log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to access the e-call letter, which includes critical details like exam venue, shift timing, and reporting instructions.
Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Date 2025: Overview
The Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 has been officially released. Candidates who have filled the online application form shall start preparing, as the written exam is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Date 2025
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Exam
|
Bihar Police Driver 2025
|
Name of the Organisation
|
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
|
Exam Level
|
State
|
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025
|
December 2025
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Exam Category
|
Police Exams
|
Official Website
|
csbc.bihar.gov.in
