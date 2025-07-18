JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts at jkbopee.gov.in, Apply MBBS, BDS

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Counseling 2025 registration period for applicants from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has begun, according to the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE).
Through the official website at jkbopee.gov.in, candidates wishing to enroll in medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, and others can register for the NEET UG 2025 counseling session until July 22. A username and password are required to register for the JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling 2025 in order to get admitted to different medical programs at institutions or colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the official announcement, applicants who have filled out the Jammu and Kashmir NEET application and been listed on the state merit list are qualified to sign up for the 2025 counseling session.
How To Register For J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025?
-
To access the NEET UG Counselling 2025 portal, go to the official JKBOPEE website (jkbopee.gov.in).
-
Enter your personal information, application number, NEET UG roll number, and security question to create a new user account.
-
Complete the comprehensive online application, making sure that all of your academic and personal details match the accompanying documentation.
-
All necessary documents, such as the NEET scorecard, domicile, and category certificates, should be uploaded in scanned copy in the designated forms.
-
Using the various online payment methods, pay the non-refundable online registration fee as instructed by JKBOPEE.
-
Wait for the state merit list to be released after submitting the filled-out application form and keeping a copy for future use.
J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025: Colleges that will be Participating
The table below provides candidates with a list of participating colleges for the J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025.
|
Name of the College
|
Intake
|
Government Medical College, Jammu (GMC-JMU)
|
153
|
Government Medical college, Srinagar (GMC-SGR)
|
153
|
SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar (SKIMSMC-SGR)
|
106
|
Government Medical College Anantnag, (GMC-Anantnag)
|
85
|
Government Medical College Baramulla, (GMC-Baramulla)
|
85
|
Government Medical College Rajouri, (GMC-Rajouri)
|
98
|
Government Medical College Kathua, (GMC-Kathua)
|
85
|
Government Medical College Doda, (GMC-Doda)
|
85
|
ASCOMS, SIDHRA, JAMMU (ASCOMS-JMU)
|
100
|
Government Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu (GDC-JMU)
|
54
|
Government Dental College, Srinagar (GDC-SGR)
|
54
|
Institute of Dental Sciences, Sehora, Jammu (IDS-JMU)
|
100
|
Government Ayurveda Medical College, Jammu (GAMC-JMU)
|
54
|
Government Unani Medical College & Hospital Shalteng/Ganderbal Srinagar (GUMC-SGR)
|
60
|
Jammu Institute of Ayurveda, Nardani, Ban Talab, Jammu (JIAR-JMU)
|
60
|
Jammu College of Physiotherapy, Nardani, Ban Talab, Jammu (JCP-JMU)
|
60
|
Composite Regional Centre, Bemina, Srinagar (CRC-SGR)
|
25
|
Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, Zakura Srinagar (ISIAN-SGR)
|
40
|
Kashmir Tibbia Hospital & Research Centre, Shilvat, Kashmir (KTC-SGR)
|
60
