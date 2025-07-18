Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts at jkbopee.gov.in, Apply MBBS, BDS

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Kashmir and Jammu Registration for NEET UG Counseling 2025 is now open on jkbopee.gov.in. By July 22, prospective MBBS/BDS candidates must register. Important features include a non-refundable online charge, a thorough list of participating universities, and necessary documents including domicile certificates and NEET scorecards.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 13:01 IST
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Counseling 2025 registration period for applicants from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has begun, according to the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE).

Through the official website at jkbopee.gov.in, candidates wishing to enroll in medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, and others can register for the NEET UG 2025 counseling session until July 22. A username and password are required to register for the JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling 2025 in order to get admitted to different medical programs at institutions or colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the official announcement, applicants who have filled out the Jammu and Kashmir NEET application and been listed on the state merit list are qualified to sign up for the 2025 counseling session.

How To Register For J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025? 

  • To access the NEET UG Counselling 2025 portal, go to the official JKBOPEE website (jkbopee.gov.in).

  • Enter your personal information, application number, NEET UG roll number, and security question to create a new user account.

  • Complete the comprehensive online application, making sure that all of your academic and personal details match the accompanying documentation.

  • All necessary documents, such as the NEET scorecard, domicile, and category certificates, should be uploaded in scanned copy in the designated forms.

  • Using the various online payment methods, pay the non-refundable online registration fee as instructed by JKBOPEE.

  • Wait for the state merit list to be released after submitting the filled-out application form and keeping a copy for future use.

J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025: Colleges that will be Participating

The table below provides candidates with a list of participating colleges for the J&K NEET UG Counseling 2025.

Name of the College

Intake

Government Medical College, Jammu (GMC-JMU)

153

Government Medical college, Srinagar (GMC-SGR)

153

SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar (SKIMSMC-SGR)

106

Government Medical College Anantnag, (GMC-Anantnag)

85

Government Medical College Baramulla, (GMC-Baramulla)

85

Government Medical College Rajouri, (GMC-Rajouri)

98

Government Medical College Kathua, (GMC-Kathua)

85

Government Medical College Doda, (GMC-Doda)

85

ASCOMS, SIDHRA, JAMMU (ASCOMS-JMU)

100

Government Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu (GDC-JMU)

54

Government Dental College, Srinagar (GDC-SGR)

54

Institute of Dental Sciences, Sehora, Jammu (IDS-JMU)

100

Government Ayurveda Medical College, Jammu (GAMC-JMU)

54

Government Unani Medical College & Hospital Shalteng/Ganderbal Srinagar (GUMC-SGR)

60

Jammu Institute of Ayurveda, Nardani, Ban Talab, Jammu (JIAR-JMU)

60

Jammu College of Physiotherapy, Nardani, Ban Talab, Jammu (JCP-JMU)

60

Composite Regional Centre, Bemina, Srinagar (CRC-SGR)

25

Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, Zakura Srinagar (ISIAN-SGR)

40

Kashmir Tibbia Hospital & Research Centre, Shilvat, Kashmir (KTC-SGR)

60

Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

