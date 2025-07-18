JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts at jkbopee.gov.in, Apply MBBS, BDS

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Counseling 2025 registration period for applicants from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has begun, according to the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE).

Through the official website at jkbopee.gov.in, candidates wishing to enroll in medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, and others can register for the NEET UG 2025 counseling session until July 22. A username and password are required to register for the JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling 2025 in order to get admitted to different medical programs at institutions or colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the official announcement, applicants who have filled out the Jammu and Kashmir NEET application and been listed on the state merit list are qualified to sign up for the 2025 counseling session.