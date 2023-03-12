DU Issues Advisory For Students Regarding Syllabi, Check Updates Here

CUET UG 2023: As per the media reports, the University of Delhi on Friday advised students to go through the syllabus of all the programmes before selecting their preferences for admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 examination.

As per the recent updates, in an advisory to students who are seeking admission in DU colleges, the university said that in the last academic session, several students opted for the programme in order to get admission into a certain college despite having no prior knowledge or proficiency required for pursuing the programme.

The advisory comes on the back of several students who admitted that they did not know the language they had selected. Students have also written to the university and requested permission to change their subjects, the reports added.

As per the recent updates, Delhi University has reiterated that the candidates who are wishing to get admission into DU will have to appear in CUET UG 2023 entrance examination by filling out the Common Seat Allocation System Undergraduate (CSAS UG) 2023 form.

Delhi University Admissions 2023

The University in a statement said that students must note that admissions at the University of Delhi are based on the CUET score and the preferences selected by the candidates. Once the admission is confirmed or frozen to any programme will not be changed during the course of study.

The notice further added that before opting for the preferences on the CSAS UG 2023 portal, students are advised to go through the syllabi of all the programmes in which they want to join the University, the reports further added.

