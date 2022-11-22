DU LLB, LLM Result 2022 (OUT): Check Delhi University LLB, LLM Scorecard at nta.ac.in

DU LLB, LLM Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Delhi University LLB and LLM 2022 entrance exams in online mode. Candidates can check their DU LLB, LLM result 2022 at the official website - nta.ac.in. Also, a direct link to download the DU LLB and LLM scorecard 2022 has been provided below.

NTA has announced the result for the exams conducted on October 17, 18, 19 and 20 all across India. Faculty of Law, DU has three law centres - Campus Law Centre, Law Centre 1 and Law Centre 2. These law centres offer a combined intake of 3320 seats, out of which, 2888 seats are offered through DU LLB entrance exam.

DU LLB, LLM Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check DU LLB, LLM Result 2022?

Candidates who appeared in DUET 2022 for LLB and LLM programmes can download their scorecards in online mode only. They will have to visit the official website - nta.ac.in to download DU LLB, LLM result 2022, Check below the steps for more details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - go to latest section.

3rd Step - Now, click on Display of Score Card for PG and Ph. D Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022.

4th Step - On the PDF, click on scorecard link.

5th Step - In the login window, enter - application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The respective DU LLB/LLM result will appear on the screen.

Check official DU LLM LLB Result 2022 Notice PDF Here

What After The Release of DU LLB, LLM Result 2022?

Now, that the result for Delhi University LLB and LLM has been announced, the officials will prepare a merit list based on the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam. The DU LLB merit list will be applicable to apply for online counselling and seat allotment. Selected candidates after the DU LLB counselling will have to complete the admission process by reporting to the Faculty of Law department of the university.

