DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022 OUT, Check BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: the University of Delhi has released the 2nd cut-off list for BA, BCom programmes for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022. Candidates who have registered for admission to DU NCWEB BA, BCom programmes can check the 2nd cut-off list on the official website – ncweb.du.ac.in. Based on the DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list, the online admission will begin from tomorrow, 2nd November 2022.

The official notice read, “Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 2nd November 2022.” Details of the cut-off percentage of marks at which admissions to BA, BCom courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board were also announced.

DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022

As per the updates, the highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students is 92% at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 91% marks and Jesus and Mary College at 90%. While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB DU 2nd cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 91% followed by 90% at Hansraj College.

For BA admission, the highest cut-off was 89 for BA Economics and mathematics at SGGSC of Commerce. DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 includes the category, college and course-wise score/marks based on the DU best of four marks of candidates in Class 12 or qualifying exam.

DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022 List Official Notification

NCWEB has stated through the notification that - The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 1st November, 2022. “Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 2nd November, 2022.”

