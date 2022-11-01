    DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022 OUT, Check BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in

    DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Delhi University has released the NCWEB 2nd cutoff list 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can check and download the DU NCWEB cutoff for BA and B.Com programmes at ncweb.du.ac.in. Check 2nd cutoff list here 

    Updated: Nov 1, 2022 19:21 IST
    DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: the University of Delhi has released the 2nd cut-off list for BA, BCom programmes for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022. Candidates who have registered for admission to DU NCWEB BA, BCom programmes can check the 2nd cut-off list on the official website – ncweb.du.ac.in. Based on the DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list, the online admission will begin from tomorrow, 2nd November 2022. 
     
    The official notice read, “Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 2nd November 2022.” Details of the cut-off percentage of marks at which admissions to BA, BCom courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board were also announced. 
     

    DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022 

    As per the updates, the highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students is 92% at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 91% marks and Jesus and Mary College at 90%. While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB DU 2nd cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 91% followed by 90% at Hansraj College. 
     
    For BA admission, the highest cut-off was 89 for BA Economics and mathematics at SGGSC of Commerce. DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 includes the category, college and course-wise score/marks based on the DU best of four marks of candidates in Class 12 or qualifying exam. 

    DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off 2022 List Official Notification 

    NCWEB has stated through the notification that - The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 1st November, 2022. “Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 2nd November, 2022.”  
     

