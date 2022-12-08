DU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 Releases at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Download DUET List Here

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2022: As per the updates, the University of Delhi has released the Delhi University PG 2nd merit list for the candidates who are yet to get admission. They can check DU PG 2nd merit list 2022 in online mode at CSAS admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. The university has released the DU 2nd admission list for MA Applied Psychology, MA Environmental Studies, MA German, MA Hispanic, MA Punjabi, MA Urdu, MSc Electronics, MSc Geology, and MSc Zoology.

The authorities have prepared the DU PG 2nd merit list based on the DUET 2022 scores of candidates. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the DUET exam 2022 from October 17 to 21 in online mode for admission to the following courses - MA, MSc, and MCom.

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DU PG 2nd Merit List 2022?

Candidates selected through 2nd merit list of DU admissions have to apply between December 8 (10 am) and December 9 (11:59 am). Candidates have time till December 10, 11:59 pm to pay their admission fee against the second merit list. To do they have to check their status, they can go through these steps to know DU PG 2nd merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU CSAS admission portal -admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the PG admission link.

3rd Step - Now, select admission list from the drop-down menu.

4th Step- The DU PG 2nd merit list option will appear on the screen.

5th Step - The admission list for various DU colleges will be displayed.

6th Step - Download and save the same.

As per the details available, the Delhi University PG merit list will have the following details - candidate's roll number, name of the candidate, application form number, final entrance marks, college allotted, course opted for, marks secured by the candidates, category and category-wise rank.

Also Read: DU Ph.D. Admission 2022: Important Documents to be uploaded for academic session 2022-23