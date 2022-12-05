DU Ph.D. Admission 2022: Important Documents to be uploaded for academic session 2022-23

DU Ph.D. Admission 2022: The Delhi University has posted the link to upload NET, CSIR, and JRF certificates for candidates who have applied for Ph.D. admission for the 2022-23 academic year.

As per the reports, Delhi University will conduct direct interviews for candidates who have recently qualified for NET, CSIR, or JRF and registered for the Ph.D. programs offered by the DU. The candidates are required to upload certificates online on the official portal of the DU at forms.du.ac.in order to take admissions to doctoral programs at DU.

Moreover, the last date for filling out the online form is December 11, 2022. Registered candidates will have to fill in the details such as Name of the Department, Ph.D. registration number, Name, Registered E-mail, registered phone number, date, month, and year of qualifying NET, CSIR, or any other fellowship, NET, CSIR certificate number and upload certificates for DU Ph.D. admission 2022.

DU Ph.D. Admission 2022

According to the official notification issued by Delhi University, candidates who have registered themselves for the Ph.D. admission for the academic session 2022-23 and those who have qualified for the NET/CSIR/JRF, etc recently can appear for an interview directly.

The DU Ph.D. admission process includes interviews, approvals, and recommendations from the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) and Board of Research Studies (BRS), and payment of fees by the candidates, must be completed by Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check KSEEB 10th Date Sheet Here