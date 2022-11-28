DU Revises Rules For Re-Entry of Students, If They Fail To Appear In Exam

DU Admission 2022:The Academic Council of Delhi University has modified the re-admission rules for students who fail any of the examinations. As per the new rules, a student can get re-entry only to appear for the examination of that specific subject. The new rule will come into effect from the academic year 2022-2023.

As per the media reports, if a student of Delhi University fails to pass any examination, he will be registered as an ex-student. The student will be given a chance to seek admission only for examination purposes.He/She will be allowed to reappear as per the conditions laid down in the regulations of the university regarding the conditions of the university examination admission

DU Admission 2022: Re-admission for the purpose of Re-exam only

The latest rules have added practical examinations whereas the older ones had only stated examinations. Thus, the students who fail to qualify for their practical examination through a continuous evaluation system can seek re-admission only for the purpose of re-appearing for the practical examination. As per the reports, the rule will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

The existing clause of the regulation reads, “A student of the university having failed to pass any examination of the university will be registered as an ex-student for reappearing in the said examination subject to the conditions laid down in the regulations of the university relating the conditions of admissions to university examination”.

Delhi University to launch CUET for PG courses

Recently, the University of Delhi has accepted a few proposals. One of them is regarding the entrance examinations. From now onwards, CUET will be used for entry into the postgraduate course. Delhi University has decided to desist DUET as a way to get entry into PG Courses. The proposal also stated that the admissions will be conducted via a single window mechanism where CUET will be conducted through National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read: BCI 18th Qualifying Exam Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here