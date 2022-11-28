BCI 18th Qualifying Exam Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

BCI Qualifying Exam Schedule: Bar Council of India has rescheduled the Qualifying Exam for Indian Nationals holding a Foreign Law Degree. According to the revised schedule, the BCI 18th exam for Foreign Law Degree holders will be conducted from December 19 to 24, 2022.

The Bar Council of India has also announced the syllabus for the Qualifying examinations. Those candidates appearing for the BCI Qualifying Exams for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees can visit the official website for further exam-related information.

BCI Law Degree Exam Datesheet

Candidates appearing for the exam can check the revised schedule and other details here.

Paper Date and time Constitution of India December 19, 2022 Contract Law and Negotiable Instruments Act December 20, 2022 Company Law December 21, 2022 Civil Procedure Code and Limitation Act December 22, 2022 Criminal Procedure Code December 23, 2022 Indian Legal Profession and Code of Ethics December 24, 2022

Subjects of Examinations

The syllabus for the examination is available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link available below

