    BCI 18th Qualifying Exam Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

    Bar Council of India has rescheduled the qualifying examination schedule for Indian Nationals with a Foreign Law Degree. Students scheduled to appear for the exams can check the revised schedule and other details here.

    Updated: Nov 28, 2022 14:11 IST
    BCI Exam Rescheduled
    BCI Exam Rescheduled

    BCI Qualifying Exam Schedule: Bar Council of India has rescheduled the Qualifying Exam for Indian Nationals holding a Foreign Law Degree. According to the revised schedule, the BCI 18th exam for Foreign Law Degree holders will be conducted from December 19 to 24, 2022.

    The Bar Council of India has also announced the syllabus for the Qualifying examinations. Those candidates appearing for the BCI Qualifying Exams for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees can visit the official website for further exam-related information. 

    BCI Examination Details - Click Here

    BCI Law Degree Exam Datesheet

    Candidates appearing for the exam can check the revised schedule and other details here.

    Paper

    Date and time

    Constitution of India

    December 19, 2022 

    Contract Law and Negotiable Instruments Act

    December 20, 2022 

    Company Law

    December 21, 2022 

    Civil Procedure Code and Limitation Act

    December 22, 2022 

    Criminal Procedure Code

    December 23, 2022

    Indian Legal Profession and Code of Ethics

    December 24, 2022 

    Subjects of Examinations

    The BCI Exam for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees will have six papers namely - Constitution, Contract Law, and Negotiable Instruments Act, Company Law, Civil Procedure Code and Limitation Act, Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Legal Profession, and Code of Ethics.

    The syllabus for the examination is available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link available below

    BCI Exam Syllabus - Click Here

