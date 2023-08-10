DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 LIVE: Download Second Allotment List Today on admission.uod.ac.in; Check Latest Updates Here!

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can check the list on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Second Merit List 2023
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: The University of Delhi will release the second allotment list/merit list for undergraduate programmes today: August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can download the DU second allotment list from the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. After the merit list is published, shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seats by August 13 up to 4:59 pm. Colleges will verify applications by August 14 (4:59 pm). Further, the last date to pay the prescribed fees is August 15, at 4:59 pm.
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 will be out today at 5 pm. Candidates can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.
The DU UG Merit List 2023 can be checked on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can log in to their dashboards to check the allocation of seats.
Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the DU CSAS admission portal
Step 3: Click on the login window and enter the credentials
Step 4: Click on the 2nd allotment list tab
Step 5: Download the allotment list
Step 6: Now, complete the payment and further admission procedure.
DU academic session will begin on August 16, 2023.
Till now, 62,008 candidates have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU colleges.
Candidates can log in to their dashboards by entering the following details:
The authorities will release the merit list at 5.00 PM today
After the candidate accepts the allotted seat, the college will verify the following things:
1. Minimum Eligibility of the candidate.
2. Program-Specific Eligibility of the Candidate.
3. Subject Mapping: Only those CUET(UG)-2023 Language and/ or Domain-specific papers in which the candidate has passed Class XII will be considered.
4. Validity and authenticity of Documents/Certificates submitted by the candidate
Last date to accept seats
August 13, 4:59 pm
Colleges to verify and approve applications
August 14 by 4:59 pm
Last date for fee payment
August 15, 4:59 pm
After the release of the merit list, the candidate must log in to his/her CSAS(UG)-2023 dashboard to accept the allocated seat and pay the required fee.
Candidates can check out the DU CSAS merit list on the below-mentioned links:
Delhi University will release the UG second allotment list today: August 10, 2023, at 5.00 PM.
Candidates can check out the second merit list by logging into their dashboards at admission.uod.ac.in.