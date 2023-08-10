Live

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 LIVE: Download Second Allotment List Today on admission.uod.ac.in; Check Latest Updates Here!

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can check the list on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

Updated: 10 Aug, 2023 05:29 PM IST
DU Second Merit List 2023

DU Second Merit List 2023 

HIGHLIGHTS

DU Second Merit List 2023 Releases TodayCheck DU 2nd Allotment List of CSAS PortalAccept Seats Latest by August 13, 2023 up to 4:59 pm

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates:  The University of Delhi will release the second allotment list/merit list for undergraduate programmes today: August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can download the DU second allotment list from the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. After the merit list is published, shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seats by August 13 up to 4:59 pm. Colleges will verify applications by August 14 (4:59 pm). Further, the last date to pay the prescribed fees is  August 15, at 4:59 pm.

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 will be out today at 5 pm. Candidates can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in. 

Keep Refreshing for Updates On DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023!




LIVE UPDATES

  • 10 Aug, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    DU Second Merit List Official Website

    The DU UG Merit List 2023 can be checked on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can log in to their dashboards to check the allocation of seats.


  • 10 Aug, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    Steps to Download DU UG Merit List 2023

    Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the DU CSAS admission portal

    Step 3: Click on the login window and enter the credentials

    Step 4: Click on the 2nd allotment list tab

    Step 5: Download the allotment list

    Step 6: Now, complete the payment and further admission procedure.

  • 10 Aug, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    Only 10 Minutes to Go!

    DU UG second merit list will be out in 10 minutes

  • 10 Aug, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    DU Admission 2023: When will DU academic session commence?

    DU academic session will begin on August 16, 2023.

  • 10 Aug, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    When Will DU Second Merit List Come?

    DU's 2nd merit list will come within 30 minutes!

  • 10 Aug, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    How Many Students Accepted Seats DU UG 1st Seat Allotment Round?

    Till now, 62,008 candidates have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU colleges. 

  • 10 Aug, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    Login Credentials Required for DU CSAS Portal

    Candidates can log in to their dashboards by entering the following details:

    • Application Number
    • Password

  • 10 Aug, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    DU UG 2nd Merit list Release Time

    The authorities will release the merit list at 5.00 PM today

  • 10 Aug, 2023 03:29 PM IST

    What After I Accept the DU UG Allocated Seat?

    After the candidate accepts the allotted seat, the college will verify the following things:

    1. Minimum Eligibility of the candidate.

    2. Program-Specific Eligibility of the Candidate.

    3. Subject Mapping: Only those CUET(UG)-2023 Language and/ or Domain-specific papers in which the candidate has passed Class XII will be considered.

    4. Validity and authenticity of Documents/Certificates submitted by the candidate

  • 10 Aug, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    DU Second Allotment List: Check Important dates Here

    Last date to accept seats

    August 13, 4:59 pm

    Colleges to verify and approve applications

    August 14 by 4:59 pm

    Last date for fee payment

    August 15, 4:59 pm

     

     

  • 10 Aug, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    What's Next After Release of DU Second Allotment List?

    After the release of the merit list,  the candidate must log in to his/her CSAS(UG)-2023 dashboard to accept the allocated seat and pay the required fee.

  • 10 Aug, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Where to Check DU 2nd Allotment List?

    Candidates can check out the DU CSAS merit list on the below-mentioned links:

    • du.ac.in
    • admission.uod.ac.in

     

  • 10 Aug, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    When Will DU 2nd Merit List 2023 Release?

    Delhi University will release the UG second allotment list today: August 10, 2023, at 5.00 PM.

  • 10 Aug, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    How to Check DU Second Merit List 2023?

    Follow the below steps to access the allotment list:

    Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the DU CSAS admission portal

    Step 3: Click on the login window and enter the credentials

    Step 4: Click on the 2nd allotment list tab

    Step 5: Download the allotment list

    Step 6: Now, complete the payment and further admission procedure.

  • 10 Aug, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    How to Check DU UG 2nd Allotment List 2023?

    Candidates can check out the second merit list by logging into their dashboards at admission.uod.ac.in. 

