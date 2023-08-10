DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 LIVE: Download Second Allotment List Today on admission.uod.ac.in; Check Latest Updates Here!

DU Second Merit List 2023

HIGHLIGHTS DU Second Merit List 2023 Releases Today Check DU 2nd Allotment List of CSAS Portal Accept Seats Latest by August 13, 2023 up to 4:59 pm

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: The University of Delhi will release the second allotment list/merit list for undergraduate programmes today: August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can download the DU second allotment list from the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. After the merit list is published, shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seats by August 13 up to 4:59 pm. Colleges will verify applications by August 14 (4:59 pm). Further, the last date to pay the prescribed fees is August 15, at 4:59 pm.

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 will be out today at 5 pm. Candidates can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

