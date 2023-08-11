DU Third Merit List 2023 Date: Delhi University 3rd Admission List, Direct Link, Schedule Here

DU Third Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list on August 22, 2023, as per the schedule. Candidates can download the seat allotment result from the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. The DU third allocation list will be made available by the authorities to mid-entry candidates and to those candidates who did not get a seat in previous rounds.

After the announcement of the DU 3rd merit list for the Arts, Commerce, and Science stream, candidates will be required to claim the provisional seat within the stipulated time. The DU colleges will validate the seat by checking the documents and eligibility criteria. DU 3rd merit 2023 is based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG marks.

DU Third Allotment List 2023 Click Here

DU Third Merit List 2023 Dates

Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside dates here:

Particulars Dates DU third merit list 2023 release date August 22 Acceptance of allocated seats August 22 to 24 Online verification and approval of applications by colleges August 22 to 25 Last date to pay the admission fees August 26

How to download DU Third Merit List 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on UG admission tab and then go to candidate login section

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: DU third merit list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View results and download the PDF

Details Mentioned on DU Third Merit List 2023

Check out the important information given on the allotment list:

College Name

Programme name

CUET application number

Candidates name

Gender

Category

CUET score

Rank

What After Release of DU 3rd Merit List 2023?

After seats are allotted, candidates have to follow the below steps to complete the admission process:

After the release of the DU merit list, candidates will be required to take the seat allotted to them. The date of acceptance of the seat will be announced in the near future.

If a candidate does not take the seat, his/her application will be rejected.

The colleges will check his/her DU eligibility and his/her documents uploaded by him/her. The date of online approval of his/her application by the College will be announced shortly.

If the seat is approved by the College, then the candidate will have to pay the admission fee before the due date.

