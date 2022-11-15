DU UG Admission 2022: 3rd Round Admissions underway, 9,504 students accept allotted seats

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Admission process for the Undergraduate programmes are underway. The university recently released the DU Third-round allocation list. According to data provided by the university, 9504 students have accepted their seat allocation in the third merit list while 16,231 students were allotted seats in the third round of counselling.

As per statistics available, 15,500 students were admitted for the UG courses in the second round and over 30,000 students who were allotted seats across university colleges have frozen their seats. Over 23,000 students opted for an upgrade of seats after the second merit list. A total of 1008 applications were also received for the third round of mid-entry registrations.

DU Admission Schedule 2022

As per the schedule, after the seat allotment is accepted by the candidate, the colleges will verify the submitted documents and eligibility criteria for the different programmes and approve the applications. The last date for colleges to complete the approval is November 16, 2022. Students can submit the admission fee and confirm their admissions until November 17, 2022.

After the admissions based on the third round is completed, the university will release the list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round on November 20, 2022, and the first spot admission list will be released on November 23, 2022. Students allotted seats in the spot round can complete the admissions by November 26, 2022.

The Spot round being conducted for the admissions is considered the final round for the DU UG Admissions 2022. No upgrade to any subsequent around for spot admissions will be available. As per officials from the university, on the declaration of the first spot admission round the admissions of candidates who have secured an admission earlier will be locked and will not be considered for upgrades.

