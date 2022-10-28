DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Seat Allocation List for Round 2 on 30 Oct, Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the updates, the University of Delhi will announce the DU CSAS seat allocation result 2022 result on 30th October (Sunday). As per the released date, the DU UG seat allocation result will be available at 5 PM. Only those candidates who have opted for an upgrade or who have not been allotted a seat in the 1st round can check the DU UG admission 2nd list at - du.ac.in.

As per media reports, as many as 59,100 candidates have got admission in Delhi University's 1st round of seat allocation. Soon after the conclusion of DU UG CSAS 1st round of allocation, the university released the vacant seats for the 2nd round. till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, however, this year the DU UG admission will be done based on CUET scores.

DU Allocated 80,164 Seats Across Various Categories

As per the updates, in the 1st round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.

DU UG Admission 1st Seat Allocation 2022

The university had declared that in the 1st round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 205 extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories - OBC-NCL and EWS and also 30% in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories. In the first round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.