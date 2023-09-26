DU UG Admission 2023: Final Special Spot Round Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

DU Final Special Spot Round: The University of Delhi has released the final special spot round dates for admission to some programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. They advised to apply before the last date i.e. September 26, 2023.

DU’s official notice reads, ‘’Only those programmes in respective colleges wherein the number of vacant seats is more that 10% of the sanctioned strength of the programme will be shortlisted for admissions in Final Special Spot Round.’’

Who Can Apply for DU Final Special Spot Round?

Those candidates who have applied for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) and were not allocated seats in any of the earlier rounds can participate in the DU final special spot round. However, they will not be permitted to withdraw admissions in this round.

The university also informed that the seat allotment will be done on the basis of seat availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of colleges, and category.

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a Final Special Spot Round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the Final Special Spot Admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD,” DU further said.

DU Final Special Spot Round Schedule

Events Dates Display of vacant seats September 25 at 7 PM Registration From September 25 at 7 PM to September 26 up to 11:59 PM Declaration of final special spot allocation September 27 at 5 PM Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat September 27 from 5 PM to September 28 up to 5 PM Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 27 from 5 PM to September 29 up to 5 PM Deadline for online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 30 till 5 PM

