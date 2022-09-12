DU UG Admission 2022: Steps to apply for UG Admissions, Check Details at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: According to media reports, the Delhi University Admission process for the undergraduate programmes are scheduled to begin from today onwards. The link for students to apply for Delhi University Undergraduate programmes will be available at the Common Seat Allocation System portal from today onwards.

Candidates who have appeared for the CUET 2022 examinations will be able to complete the applications through the link available on the CSAS website. As per reports, the last date for students to complete the CSAS applications is October 3, 2022.

This year Delhi University will be conducting admissions to the undergraduate programmes based on the marks secured by the students in the CUET entrance examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and wish to secure admissions in the colleges of the university can visit the official website and complete the admission procedure. According to the admission procedure followed, DU CSAS 2022 Admissions will be conducted in three phases.

Phase 1 will include submission of CSAS Application Form

Phase 2 will be selecting the programmes and filling out preferences

Phase 3 will be seat allocation and final admission procedure.

Candidates applying for the exams must however note that in the second phase of the application the CUET scores will be required only after the CUET Results 2022 are declared. Students are required to select programmes as per their preference and will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the Phase 3 of DU admissions a merit list will be issued and seat allotment will be conducted accordingly.

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2022 Admissions

As mentioned above the DU UG Admissions will be conducted in Phases. Candidates can check through the steps provided here to understand the procedure of applying for UG Admissions at Delhi University.

Step 1: Visit the DU CSAS official portal

Step 2: Click on the Link provided and complete the application form

Step 3: Select the programmes as per the DU CSAS merit list

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents and certificates

Step 5: Submit the application fee via the different payment methods

Step 6: Click on the final submission

After submitting the DU Applications the choice filling process will be open and candidates can select the college of their preference for admissions. The choice filling will be opened only after the CUET UG 2022 Results are announced.

