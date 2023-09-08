DU UG vacant seats for round 2 spot admission 2023 releases at admission.uod.ac.in, check pdf here

  1. Home
DU UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the vacant seats for spot round 2. Candidates who wish to take admission. DU vacant seats 2023 list pdf can be checked at the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in. Know how to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 18:50 IST
DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University has released the round 2 vacant seats list for spot round admission. Candidates who want to register themselves for spot admission round 2 can check the list at admission.uod.ac.in. The details of available seats in DU admission 2023 is uploaded as per the data received on September 7 at 5 PM. “The exact number of seats may vary due to reconciliations, withdrawals, cancellations, etc,” the university informed.  

DU spot round registration for round 2 has started and it will conclude on September 9, as per the schedule. Those who wish to participate in the admission process have to select the spot round option in the CSAS dashboard.

DU UG Vacant Seats for Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Delhi University UG Spot Round Registration 2023 

As per the schedule, the last date to register for spot round is September 9, 2023. Those who wish to participate in the admission process will have to select the spot round option in the CSAS dashboard. Those allotted seats in DU spot admission round 1 and who could not complete the process will not be eligible for round 2. 

If seats remain vacant after spot round 2, the university will announce more spot rounds to fill the seats. Based on the DU colleges and courses opted by the candidates, the seat allotment results will be declared on September 11, 2023, at 11 AM. 

How to register for DU spot round admission 2023? 

Candidates can follow the steps given below to participate in the DU spot round admission 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DU vacant seats for round 2 spot admission link

Step 3: Check the number of seats available in the preferred DU college

Step 4: Now, select the spot round option in the dashboard through the candidate portal

Step 5: Add choices in the order of preference 

Step 6: Review the application and submit the form

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 11 to 13, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 11 to 14, 2023 and the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 15, 2023.  

