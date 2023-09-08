DU B.Tech 2023 Spot Admission Round 1 Vacant Seat List Released, Registrations To Close Tomorrow

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has released the vacant seat list for B.Tech spot admission round 1. Candidates eligible to participate in the first round of spot allotment can check the list of vacant seats available before filling out the choices for the allotment. The registrations for the first spot allotment round will close tomorrow, September 9, 2023.

The vacant seat list includes the number of seats available after the third round of counselling under various categories for the B.Tech.(Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech.(Electronics and Communication Engineering) and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering). Based on the number of seats available, Delhi University will be releasing the allotment list for spot admission round 1.

Candidates can check the Delhi University spot admission round 1 vacant seats list on the official DU CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to check the Delhi University B.Tech vacancies.

DU B.Tech Admission Spot Round 1 Vacancy list - Click Here

How to Check Delhi University B.Tech Vacant Seats

The pdf containing the number of seats available for spot admission round 1 allotment is now available on the official website of Delhi University CSAS. candidates can also follow the steps given below to check the vacant seat list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University CSAS

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech admission link

Step 3: The spot round 1 vacant seat list will be given on the official website

Step 4: Download the pdf for further reference

How to Register for DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1

According to the schedule given, the application link for students to complete the registrations for spot round 1 counselling will remain open until September 9, 2023. Follow the steps given below to apply for the spot admissions.

Step 1: Visit the DU B.Tech admission website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the spot round 1 application

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit.

Delhi University will be releasing the B.Tech spot admission round allotment result on September 11, 2023. Based on the allotment, those who have been allotted seats can accept the allotment until September 13, 2023, and submit the admission fee by September 15, 2023.

