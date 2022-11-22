DUET BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022 Postponed, New Date To Release Soon, Check Notice Here

DUET BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022: As per the recebt updates, the University of Delhi has postponed the DU BEd entrance exam result 2022 dates. Now, the DUET B.Ed result 2022 new date will be released soon at the official website, doe.du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The official notice states - “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the BEd entrance result has been delayed. It (Result date) will be announced soon.”

Candidates will be allocated the colleges depending on their rank in the DU merit list, subject category, availability of seats and preference of institutions. The Delhi University BEd entrance exam 2022 was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The officials conducted the DU BEd exam in computer-based mode only.

How To Check DUET BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022?

The University of Delhi will release the B.ED exam result 2022 in online mode only. The officials will not send any result via post therefore, they will have to download it in online mode by following these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of University of Delhi - doe.du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - DU B.ED exam result 2022.

3rd Step - Now, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter login credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - DU BEd 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

What After the Release of DUET BEd Result 2022?

After the DU BEd result 2022, all the shortlisted candidates have to report at the allotted college along with photo ID proof, print out of their filled-in application form, admit card, two latest passport-size photographs. They will also have to carry qualifying exam certificates for verification.

After the release of Delhi University result for B.Ed, the officials will release a merit list at du.ac.in. Candidates will be allocated the colleges based on their rank in DU merit list, subject category, availability of seats and preference of institutions.

