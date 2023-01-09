    Education Minister Reviews Preparation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Check Details Here

    The Education Minister and other government officials from the Education sector had a meeting reviewing the ongoing preparations for Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held in the year 2023. This year has seen multiple registrations for PPC as compared to last year’s registrations. Read more information about the PPC programme given below. 

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 19:08 IST
    PPC 2023 Preparations
    PPC 2023: As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with various students, parents and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme on January 27, 2023. The education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan along with several other officials reviewed the ongoing preparations for the event today January 9, 2023. 

    The meeting was attended by ministers such as the State for Education, Annapurna Devi and Subhas Sarkar and the Department of School Education and Literature (DoSEL), Secretary, Sanjay Kumar along with senior government officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and MyGov.

     

