Education Minister Reviews Preparation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Check Details Here

PPC 2023: As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with various students, parents and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme on January 27, 2023. The education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan along with several other officials reviewed the ongoing preparations for the event today January 9, 2023.

The meeting was attended by ministers such as the State for Education, Annapurna Devi and Subhas Sarkar and the Department of School Education and Literature (DoSEL), Secretary, Sanjay Kumar along with senior government officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and MyGov.

Today, Hon’ble Union Minister for Education and Skill development and Entrepreneurship Shri @dpradhanbjp along with Hon’ble MoS Smt @Annapurna4BJP and Hon’ble MoS @Drsubhassarkar reviewed the preparation of #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 . #PPC2023 #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/oCcHpGfVzt

PM Modi to Motivate Students

On the occasion, Mr Pradhan stated that more and more students, parents and teachers should participate in the upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will motivate and inspire all students in order to relieve them of exam stress as well as exceed in their exams.

Moreover, Mr Pradhan urged school students and all other participants for deepening and expanding along with students, teachers and parents in the PPC 2023.

PPC 2023 Registrations

The education ministry took the decision of extending online applications for the event of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) till January 27, 2023. Aspirants will be able to fill out the application forms latest by January 27.

Furthermore, the event will be conducted at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The ministry extended registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 in order to attract more active participation for the programme to be held by the government.

PCC 2023 Objectives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the unique interactive programme. He announced that students, parents, and teachers across India as well as from overseas will be given the opportunity to interact with him and they will also be able to solve their queries. They will discuss how to overcome stress through various techniques or the stress management topic will be examined at length during the event.

Also, students emerging out of examinations will be given a chance to celebrate life as Utsav. The registrations for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha have seen elevated numbers as compared to last year. The Minister of State for Education Anuparna Devi and Subhas Sarkar, Secretary Ministry of Education and Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion of this PPC meeting about the ongoing preparations.