FMGE 2023 Admit Card Today, Get Direct Link Here

FMGE 2023 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations will be releasing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 admit card today, July 25, 2023. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on July 30, 2023, can visit the official website today to download their admit card.

The FMGE 2023 admit card link will be available for candidates in the online mode. Only those candidates who have applied for the FMGE 2023 exams will be issued their admit cards. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre by candidates. The FMGE 2023 admit card will include details such as the candidate's name and roll number, exam details and the reporting time.

FMGE 2023 admit card will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the FMGE 2023 admit card through the direct link provided here. The link will be made live as soon as the admit card is available online.

FMGE 2023 Admit Card (Link to be Activated Soon)

How to Download FMGE 2023 Admit Card

The FMGE 2023 admit card will be available for download on the official website. Students appearing for the exams can download the admit card by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations

Step 2: Click on the FMGE 2023 exams

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Login using the application id and password

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

When the FMGE 2023 admit card is available, students are required to affix their recent passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

FMGE 2023 Admit Card Details

The following details will be given on the FMGE 2023 admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Exam details

Exam reporting time

Duration of the exam

