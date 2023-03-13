FNB Exit Exam 2022: Application Window Closes Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Apply Here

FNB Exit Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for NBE Fellowship in National Board (FNB) 2022 examinations from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NBE FNB 2022 exams can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

NBE Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 Application Window - Direct Link

According to the official notification, the NBEMS has opened the admission application window on February 22, 2023, and students who have not registered for the NBE FNB Exit 2022 exam can do the same by tomorrow, March 14, 2023, till 11.55 pm.

Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 Fees

According to the information bulletin, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 6,000 as admission application fee at the time of the registration process.

How to Fill Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 Application Form?

Candidates who are appearing for the NBE Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Examinations Tab and then click on the application link

Step 3: The new application window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the Candidate’s login

Step 5: After this click on register for Fellowship (FNB) Exit Examination 2022

Step 6: Login using the registration details i.e. username and password

Step 7: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the application form

Step 8: Upload all the valid documents as asked

Step 9: Make the online payment of the FNB Exit Exam 2022 application fee

Step 10: Now, go through the application form and click on the submit button

Step 11: Download the FNB Exit Exam 2022 application confirmation page and take printouts of the same for future reference

