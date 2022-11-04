GATE 2023: Application Modification Facility from Nov 8, Check Details Here

GATE 2023 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the GATE 2023 Application Modification process for candidates to make changes in the filled applications from next week onwards. According to the notification available on the GATE 2023 official website, the application correction window will be available online from November 8 to 14, 2022.

The application correction process was supposed to begin from today onwards. Candidates who have completed the GATE 2023 Registration and Application process can visit the official website of GATE in case they wish to make any changes to the filled application form. Certain fields of the GATE 2023 application form will be open for making changes during the edit window.

GATE 2023 Application Modification window will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for students to make the necessary changes in the GATE 2023 application form will also be available here.

Corrections to be made on GATE 2023 Applications

Only those candidates who have already submitted the GATE 2023 applications will be eligible to make corrections in the online application form. The fields which will be available for change are provided below. Students must also note that a fee for making all the necessary changes will also be applicable based on the number of fields changed.

Candidate Name and Address

Date of Birth

Gender

Category/ Reservation

College Details

Exam Paper

Addition of Exam Paper

Exam City Change

Special Criteria

About GATE 2023 Exams

The GATE 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to Master's programmes offered in the top institutions. The GATE 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates who have completed the applications are required to download the admit card for the entrance exam through the official link which will be available from January 3, 2023, onwards.

