Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Second Language Kannada examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF of both the question paper and the answer key has been made available.
Karnataka SSLC Kannada: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Applicable Schools
|
All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB
|
Official Website
|
Class
|
Class 10 (SSLC)
|
Exam Date
|
15th September, 2025
|
Duration
|
10:30 AM to 1:45 PM
|
Total Theory Marks
|
80
|
Question Pattern
|
Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application, and memory-based questions
|
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26
Students can check Karnataka class 10 Kannada Question Paper Here.
|
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26
Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. Students can check the link to the answer key.
|
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Answer Key 2025: Link Available Soon
