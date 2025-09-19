AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 19, 2025, 11:34 IST

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: Know the detailed paper analysis for the Karnataka SSLC Social Science Exam 2025 conducted on 15th September, 2025. Students can also download the Karnataka SSLC Kannada Question Paper 2025 and answer key PDFs here for a detailed examination of how their test went.

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Second Language Kannada examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF of both the question paper and the answer key has been made available.

Karnataka SSLC Kannada: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Conducting Body

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools

All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB

Official Website

https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Class

Class 10 (SSLC)

Exam Date

15th September, 2025

Duration

10:30 AM to 1:45 PM

Total Theory Marks

80

Question Pattern

Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer

Difficulty Level

Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application, and memory-based questions

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26

guidelines

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26

Students can check Karnataka class 10 Kannada Question Paper Here.

1

2

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26

Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. Students can check the link to the answer key.

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Answer Key 2025: Link Available Soon

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

