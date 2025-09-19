Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Second Language Kannada examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF of both the question paper and the answer key has been made available.

Karnataka SSLC Kannada: Key Highlights