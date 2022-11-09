GATE 2023: Application Modification Window Open, Make necessary changes at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Application Modification: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has opened the GATE 2023 Application Modification window. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exams and need to make modifications in the applications can visit the website to make the necessary changes.

According to the notification released Ambajogai City in IIT Bombay Zone has been dropped due to operational issues. Students who opted for the city will not be charged for the city change if they make the choice for a new city to appear for the exam.

The last date for students to make changes to the GATE 2023 application form is November 14, 2022. To make the changes in the GATE 2023 applications candidates are required to login through the candidate login link available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for making the changes in the application form is also available here.

GATE 2023 Application Correction - Click Here

GATE 2023 Application Correction Process

To make the changes in the GATE 2023 application forms, candidates are required to visit the candidate login link available on the official website. Students can login using the Application ID and Password to make the changes in the application form. Candidates can follow the steps given here to make the changes in the application form.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login Link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Enrolment ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Make the changes in the necessary fields in the applications

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

Also Read: JNU PG Second Merit List 2022 Today, Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in