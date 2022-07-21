GATE 2023 Exam Date Announced: IIT Kanpur to Hold PG Entrance Test in Feb 2023, Applications Begin Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Exam Date Announced: GATE 2023 Exam Dates have been officially announced today. As official announcement, IIT Kanpur will be the host institute which will organize the PG engineering entrance examination for admission to various premier institutions including IITs. The notice also confirms the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 exam dates, which will fall in February 2023. To get complete details about GATE 2023 exam and other key aspects about it, candidates will need to log onto the newly launched website - gate.iitk.ac.in. At the time of filing of this story, the new GATE 2023 website was not yet launched; but the portal did mention that it will be available soon.

GATE 2023 Exam Dates

As per the latest update, the the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be held in February 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2022. While these exam dates are tentative in nature and not final, candidates can get a rough idea about the general period in which GATE 2023 Exam will be organized. In case of any emergency circumstances, the exam authority has the power to change the GATE 2023 Exam dates from its February Schedule to any other time. With the exam dates already announced for GATE 2023, the next step would be launch of the application process. As per the details shared by the authority, GATE 2023 application process will begin in Sept 2022.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

GATE 2022 is a postgraduate-level entrance examination held to streamline admission process for IITs and other premier technology institutes. The test will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) and candidates will have a choice of 29 papers or domains to choose from. Candidates will be required to choose any two domains to appear for GATE 2022 exam. In terms of eligibility criteria, any students who is in their 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or completed government degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Sciences, Commerce or Arts will be eligible to apply and register for GATE 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Today): NTA to release JEE Main July Session Hall Tickets on jeemain.nta.nic.in