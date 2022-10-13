    GATE 2023: IITK To End Registration With Late Fees Tomorrow, Apply Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in

    GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conclude the registration process with late fees of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow on 14th October. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitk.ac.in.  They will have to pay a late fee amount of Rs.500 while applying. 
     
    After the GATE 2023 application window closes, candidates will be allowed to correct the errors (if any) in the registration form. As per the released date, the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th February 2023. 
     
    GATE 2023 Registration (With Late Fees) - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    GATE 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    Last date to register with late fee

    14th October 2022 (Tomorrow)

    GATE admit card 

    3rd January 2023

    GATE 

    4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023

    How To Register for GATE 2023? 

    Those who are yet to apply, can fill up the GATE 2023 application form in online mode from the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can go through the steps below to know how to complete GATE registration 2023 - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Online Registration - Login.
    • 3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.
    • 4th Step - Login with the credentials generated.
    • 5th Step - Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees.
    • 6th Step - Now, submit the form. 

    About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 for 29 papers. Candidates can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers. It is held for admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) and direct PhD admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes/universities across India. The exam is jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Indian Institute for Science, Bangalore (IISC Bangalore).  
     

