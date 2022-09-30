GATE 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2023 Registrations: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 Registration window to close today - September 30, 2022. Students can apply for GATE 2023 examinations without submitting a late fee until today. The last date for students to register for GATE 2023 with a later fee however is October 7, 2022. Students yet to complete the GATE 2023 registrations can now visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided here.

Candidates can register for GATE 2023 through the registration link available on the official website. When registering for GATE 2023 exams, candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria before registering for the GATE 2023 entrance exam.

GATE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the GATE 2023 Registrations is also available here.

GATE 2023 Registration - Direct Link

How to register for GATE 2023

GATE 2023 registrations are mandatory for eligible candidates to appear for the entrance exam. To register for the GATE 2023 entrance candidates need to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the link given. GATE 2023 registrations are also important since the initial details of the candidates will be taken from the registration process.

GATE 2022 Application form

After completing the GATE 2023 Registration process the application form will be made available to the students. To complete the GATE 2023 application form students need to login and enter the required details in the link given. Candidates are also required to upload the required documents in the form of scanned copies as per the size mentioned.

GATE 2023 Application fee

The link for students to submit the GATE 2023 application fee will be provided after candidates complete the application form. The GATE 2023 application fee needs to be submitted in the online mode through the payment gateway provided. Female candidates from the General category and SC/ ST PWD Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 850 and the remaining candidates need to submit a fee of RS. 1700.

