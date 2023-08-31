  1. Home
GATE Application Form 2024 Out, Check List of Required Documents And Direct Link to Apply Here

GATE 2024: IISc, Bengaluru has started the registration process for the GATE 2024 early in the morning today August 31, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the registration form at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 31, 2023 07:45 IST
GATE 2024 Application Form Out, Steps to Apply Here
GATE 2024 Application Form Out, Steps to Apply Here

GATE 2024 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 early in the morning today: August 31, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the postgraduate engineering entrance exam can fill out the registration form at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. 

The examination authority will close the application window on September 29, 2023, (without any late fee). Whereas the GATE 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, for 30 papers for admission into the MTech programmes offered at IITs.

GATE 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

GATE 2024 Important Dates

IISc Bangalore has also announced the important dates related to the GATE 2024 events on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule in the table below:

Events

GATE exam dates

GATE registration process starts

August 31, 2023

Last date to submit the GATE registration form (without late fee)

September 29, 2023

Last date for submission of application form (by registered candidates) with additional late fee of Rs. 500

October 13, 2023

GATE application form correction window

November 7 to 11, 2023

Availability of GATE mock test

November 2023

Availability of GATE admit card 

January 3, 2024

GATE exam 

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

Release of GATE response sheets

February 16, 2024

GATE answer key

February 21, 2024

Challenging of answer key

February 22 to 25, 2024

Announcement of GATE result

March 16, 2024

Release of GATE scorecard

March 23, 2024

GATE 2024 Application Fee

Candidates can go through the application fees mentioned in the table below:

Category

Regular Period (August 24 to Sept 29, 2023) 

During the extended period (Sept 30 to Oct 13, 2023)

Female candidates (SC/ST/PwD) per test paper

Rs 900

Rs 1,400

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

Rs 1,800

Rs 2,300

Documents required for GATE 2024

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them as they need to upload the valid documents at the time of the GATE 2024 form filling. 

  • Candidate’s photograph 
  • Candidate’s signature 
  • Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if any)
  • Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if required)
  • Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if any)
  • Scanned copy of valid photo Identity documents: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

How to apply for GATE 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of GATE - gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register 

Step 3: Register yourself using your necessary details such as mobile number, name and email ID

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form 

Step 5: Now, upload the valid documents

Step 6: Save the form after submitting the application fee 

Step 7: Take a printout of it for future reference

Who is eligible for GATE 2024?

Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2024 examination are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

  • They must have cleared graduation in engineering/technology or a Master’s degree in any relevant science subject.
  • Candidates who are in the pre-final or final year of their qualifying degree can also apply for GATE.
  • Those candidates who have secured /are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/Technology/Science/Arts/Commerce.

GATE 2024 exam pattern

As per the given details, the GATE 2024 exam will be conducted in English in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours at select centres in select cities. Candidates can check the GATE exam pattern in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Examination Mode

Online CBT mode

Duration 

3 hours

Number of Subjects (Papers)

30

Sections

General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

Type of Questions

Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

  • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or
  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

Questions for testing these abilities

  • Recall
  • Comprehension
  • Application
  • Analysis & Synthesis

Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

Marking Scheme

Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration Live Updates: GATE 2024 Registration Commenceat gate2024.iisc.ac.in
FAQ

Can one email address be used to submit multiple GATE 2024 application forms?

No, candidates can only use their verified email ID for one application form.

How can I submit an application for GATE 2024?

Candidates can submit their GATE 2024 applications by entering the necessary details in the registration form once its available at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Is it possible to complete the GATE 2024 registration form offline?

No, the GATE 2024 application form can be submitted in online mode only.
