GATE 2024 from February 3, application form to release by last week of August, check important dates here

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will open the application portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) likely by August 24, 2023. Candidates can fill up the GATE 2024 application form online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 29 (without any late fee).

As per the official website, GATE 2024 entrance exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 for 30 papers for admission to the MTech program offered at IITs. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations.

GATE Dates 2024

Candidates can check below the table to know the important dates of GATE 2024:

Events Dates GATE registration Last week of August 2023 GATE application last date September 29, 2023 Last date for GATE registration with late fee October 13, 2023 Application correction window November 7 to 11, 2023 Release of GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE exam February 3,4,10 and 11, 2024 Release of GATE response sheets February 16, 2024 GATE answer key February 21, 2024 GATE answer key challenge date February 22 to 25, 2024 GATE result March 16, 2024 Availability of GATE scorecard March 23, 2024

What's New in GATE 2024?

IISc Bangalore will be conducting GATE 2024. As per the released information, the authorities have revised the GATE 2024 application fees. GATE exam fee 2024 is increased to Rs 1800 which was Rs 1700 earlier. There will be no exam centre outside India. The exam papers are increased from 29 to 30. Data Science and AI paper has been added this year.

How To Register for GATE 2024?

The PG Engineering Entrance Exam application form can be filled in online mode. To appear in the GATE exam, candidates have to apply in online mode on the official website. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling personal details and upload the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

Step 6: Also, take a printout for future references

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 session 1 likely in February, NTA to release exam calendar soon at nta.ac.in