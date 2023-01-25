GCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced at dte.goa.gov.in, Check Goa CET Schedule Here

GCET 2023 Exam Dates: As per the latest notice, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has released the exam dates for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023. As per the official notice, the GCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 13 and 14 for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy degree courses. However, the complete schedule of GCET including registration, admit card etc has not been released yet.

Once GCET 2023 registration window opens, interested candidates will be able to fill out the form through the official website - dte.goa.gov.in. The online GCET application 2023 process includes registration, filling out the application form, uploading essential documents and paying the application fee.

GCET 2023 Exam Dates

Events Dates GCET Exam Date May 13, 2023 (Saturday) May 14, 2023 (Sunday) GCET Application To Be Notified

GCET 2023 Exam Dates Official Notice

As per the official notice released, it has been stated - "Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET)-2023 for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy Degree courses shall be conducted on Saturday, 13/05/2023 and Sunday, 14/05/2023. Common Prospectus, containing details regarding GCET as well as admissions to Professional Degree courses shall be duly notified on the DTE website www.dte.goa.gov.in."

Goa CET Exam Date 2023 Notice PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

GCET Application Form 2023

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is expected to soon release the Goa CET 2023 form in online mode. The application process of GCET 2022 includes - registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of the fee. After, the submission, they must take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Goa Common Entrance Test

The Directorate of Technical Education Goa conducts Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) for admissions to professional degree courses in engineering and pharmacy at participating colleges in Goa. The GCET exam 2022 will be conducted as a pen and paper-based test for the duration of two hours. Those candidates who will qualify in the GCET entrance exam will get be eligible for admission to various government and private institutions across Goa.

