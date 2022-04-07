GPAT 2022 Admit Cards released at gpat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

GPAT 2022 Admit Card: The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 Admit Cards have been released on the official website by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have applied for the GPAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of NTA-GPAT 2022 to download the admit card.

In order to download the GPAT 2022 admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the GPAT 2022 application number and date of birth in the admit card link provided. Candidates must note that the GPAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the GPAT 2022 exams.

GPAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022. Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 admit card through the link provided on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. A direct link to download the GPAT 2022 admit card is also provided here.

GPAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

Steps to Download the GPAT 2022 Admit Card

The GPAT 2022 Admit Card will be provided on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To download the GPAT 2022 admit card students are required to visit the website and enter the GPAT 2022 application ID and date of birth in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the GPAT 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the NTA-GPAT official website

Step 2: Click on the GPAT 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to the GPAT 2022 Admit Card link

Step 4: After clicking on the GPAT 2022 admit card link enter the GPAT 2022 application ID and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 5: The GPAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the GpaT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

Candidates must note that the GPaT 2022 admit card needs to be submitted by the students appearing for the entrance exam at the centre. The GPAT 2022 exam admit card will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exam, exam centre name and address, subjects and code, duration and reporting time to exam centre, exam day guidelines

Also Read: NEET 2022 on 17th July, NTA releases Official NEET Notification, Application Begins at neet.nta.nic.in