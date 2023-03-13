GSEB Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th, 12th Begins Tomorrow, Check Gujarat Board Guidelines Here

GSEB Board Exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will commence the GSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam tomorrow i.e. March 14, 2023. According to the GSEB Timetable 2023, the Class 10 HSC exam will start with the first language papers. Whereas, the Class 12 HSC exam will begin with Physics (science stream) and Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam muḷa tatvo (General Stream).

Students appearing for the exam are required to carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry to the exam hall. The GSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 will be conducted between March 14 and 28, 2023 while the GSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 is scheduled between March 14 and 25, 2023 for the Science stream and March 14 to 29, 2023 for General Stream.

GSEB Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students who are going to appear in Gujarat Board HSC SSC Exam 2023 must check out the exam day guidelines. They are required to follow the below-mentioned protocols on test days-

Students must reach the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam commences.

He/She must carry the GSEB Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof- Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, and license to the exam hall.

Students must read the question paper thoroughly in the first 15 minutes (allotted separately for reading the question paper).

Check for spelling errors and review the content properly before submitting the sheet.

It must be noted that no one will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

He/She must not carry any cheating paper or electronic device (smartwatch, calculator, etc) to the exam hall.

Those who fail to adhere to the instructions will be disqualified from the exam.

How to Download GSEB Board Exam 2023 Timetable?

Students appearing for the GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 can download the GSEB Timetable 2023 on the official website. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Now, click on the Board website option

Step 3: Click on GSEB Class 10,12 Timetable 2023 from the latest notifications

Step 4: The GSEB Timetable 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the timetable and take a few printouts

